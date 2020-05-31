Bajali girl begins online yoga classes

HT Correspondent

PATHSALA, May 30: With an aim to boost immunity during the lockdown period in a productive way, a girl from Bajali began online yoga coaching recently. Smita Parashar, a resident of Pathsala town in Barpeta district completed her BPEd with specialization in yoga and also has a Master degree in yogic science and naturopathy.

Speaking to HT correspondent, Smita said that the restricted travel and panic over the risk of infection, continuous flow of negative news and scarcity of day-to-day material were some of the things that gave her the idea to start the online yoga classes.

“To remain confined inside the house is mentally challenging. Yoga, apart from helping to maintain a healthy lifestyle, also helps in keeping anxiety and mental health in check. I want the next generation to remain stress-free with a strong immune system and healthy body,” she added.