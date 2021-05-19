Bajali police carries out mobile RAT 

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, May 18: As the graph of Covid positive cases rises alarmingly, the Bajali police took out a drive and conducted RAT of the drivers of the various vehicles at Baghmara area of the district on Tuesday.

Total 40 drivers of various vehicles have been RAT tested on the road in front of Baghmara police outpost.

Out of 40 tests, 1 Tata Mobile driver was found Covid positive and accordingly he was sent to his home in Kokrajhar for home isolation as advised by the doctor, informed Dharmendra Kumar Das SP bajali.

In Bajali, so far 15,130 tests have been conducted and 891 have been found Covid positive. Altogether 10 people died of Covid infection.