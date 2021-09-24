Bamboo charcoal brick kiln set up to boost rural economy

Bamboo-based industries need to be developed in Karbi Anglong: Dr. Runumee Borthakur



JORHAT/DIPHU, Sept 23: In a bid to boost the livelihood of people living in rural Karbi Anglong, the Rain Forest Research Institute headquartered in Jorhat, has established a briquetting kiln and facility centre at the Thijoklangso village, Deithor area in Karbi Anglong district.

The kiln will compress bamboo charcoal dust or bamboo charcoal which can be used as bio fuel and is a useful source of energy in rural areas.

The brick kiln was inaugurated by Ratan Engti, ex-EM, KAAC in the presence of farmers and local people on Wednesday.

Dr Runumee Borthakur, principal Investigator of the project, said that the brick kiln was the second to be set up in Karbi Anglong, the first being at Jilangso.

“Karbi Anglong is bestowed with huge natural resources and is very rich in naturally growing bamboo. However, bamboo based industries are still not developed in the district,” Dr Borthakur said.

“It is expected that the facility centre would be helpful for the people in their economic uplift and growth of rural economy,” she added.

The project is financed by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies. The establishment cost of the brick kiln with a facility centre is nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Dr Borthakur said that at one time 400 kgs of raw bamboo could be burnt and that the output would be 30 per cent.

“A committee comprising farmers, villagers, village headmen (Gaonburhas), entrepreneurs has been formed. The committee will look after all the related work from production to marketing,” Dr Borthakur added.

The beneficiaries are the villagers who will be benefitted.

“About 45 people from different villages have already been trained on bamboo charcoal production and briquetting. From today another training programme has been arranged where 22 new trainees will be trained,” she said.

Rain Forest Research Institute which covers the eight North East states is under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Environment.

