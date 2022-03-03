Bamboo Craft Workshop Held At Dhing College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 2: With a view to popularise traditional bamboo craft and innovative skills of students, Institutional innovative Council (IIC) and department of Botany, Dhing College organised a four day long Bamboo Craft workshop at the college premises.

The workshop was sponsored by Pioneer Costume and Craft, a Dhing based entrepreneurial private unit and was ceremonially inaugurated by Mrinalini Devi, vice president, Asom Sahitya Sabha by lighting the ceremonial light. While addressing the occasion, Devi urged the participants to dedicate themselves in learning new skills of traditional art and craft of Assam. She appreciated the initiative of the college for taking up steps for spreading the knowledge of skill-based courses and new and innovative training for the students. Bharat Jyoti Nath, the master trainer and a team of craft experts imparted the training programme where 20 participants participated in the training and successfully completed in producing a few exquisite items of bamboo namely tray, mug, pen stand, flower, water container, etc.

Attending the closing ceremony Dr. Biman Hazarika, principal, Dhing College urged the participants to come forward for more training and more skill based activities which will help in earning their bread and butter in future course of life.

Dr Sanjib Kumar Nath, co-ordinator of the programme, extended his heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders for making the workshop a successful and memorable one, a release added.