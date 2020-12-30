Bamuni Mikir Grant still tense, police lathicharges to disperse mob

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 30: Tension continued at Bamuni Mikir Grant since Tuesday evening after police injured some protesting peasants while baton charging to disperse them.

Notably, the police action was taken when the peasants staged a protest against the government’s decision to hand over their agricultural land to a private sector company. As per information received, Nagaon police arrested three peasants for their alleged involvement in the stir. It is pertinent to accord that around 100 of indigenous farmers have occupied these lands for around 20 years and have been paying governmental revenue.

However, the state government recently passed a decision to hand over these lands to a private sector company after which the district administration has been pressurising the peasants to release the land at the earliest. The peasants hit the streets protesting against the government’s move. The situation worsened when the police resorted to lathicharge upon the peasants.

Meanwhile, the district body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) condemned the incident and said that the organisation would never tolerate such domination of the administration and the government over the food-providing peasants. In a press release, the district president and general secretary Deep Moni Bora and Pragjyotish Bania said that the police assault on peasants during a democratic move could not be accepted at any point. They condemned the government and added, “It was this Sonowal led BJP who captured the state’s power by committing to safeguard to ‘Jati – Mati – Bheti’ that has now taken a ‘U’ turn. Our organisation would never let it to be so by any means.” The organisation further warned that if the government fails to pay heed to the cries of the peasants then the organisation would be compelled to launch a series of democratic movements against it.