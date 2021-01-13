Ban gutkha, tobacco in KA: KSA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 12: Diphu District Committee of Karbi Students Association (KSA), has urged Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner to implement the blanket ban on tobacco and all tobacco related products.

In a press release, the KSA said, “The health and family welfare department has extended prohibition order against the manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of gutkha, pan masala or any chewing materials of tobacco and nicotine ingredients under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations 2011.”

KSA said it is necessary to pre-empt the widespread of Covid-19 since tobacco helps spread the infection and other harmful health related issues. The student organisation requested the DC to promulgate the ban on tobacco product in the district of Karbi Anglong.