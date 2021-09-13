Ban on illegal coal mining at Dibrugarh’s Tarajan tea estate

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 12: The Dibrugarh district administration has imposed a ban on illegal coal mining at Tarajan tea estate in Naharkatia area. The deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Pallav Gopal Jha in an order has imposed restriction on illegal coal mining at the tea estate under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Tarajan tea estate is located behind the Tarajan hills, 5-km northeast of the Tipam-Deosali hill range under Digboi Forest Division.

“The prohibitory order on illegal coal mining at Tarajan tea estate in Naharkatia will remain in force till further notice. Any person violating the order will be prosecuted under section 188 of the IPC,” the order signed by the deputy commissioner mentioned.

Sources said illegal rat hole-mining has been going on at Tarajan tea estate for a long time. The pilferers dig out coal from the ground and then it is sold to big parties.

“The entire nexus has been going on under the nose of Joypur police station and after knowing about the illegal activities of rat hole mining in the area the police did nothing. The coal is locally sold and after mining, the coal smugglers transport them through small trucks,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the environmentalists and nature lovers expressed satisfaction after the Dibrugarh district administration’s ban on illegal coal mining in the Tarajan tea estate.

“The illegal coal mining near Tarajan tea estate has been going on for a very long time. The coal smugglers extract coal whenever they need. It’s the rat hole mining which is posing a threat to the entire biodiversity,” said an environmentalist.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.