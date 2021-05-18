Ban on inter-dist movement clamped from May 21

Assam Govt adopts more stringent measures to curb the spread of virus

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: In a bid to curb further spread of Covid-19, Assam government on Monday suspended all inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts for 15 days with effect from 5 AM of May 21 or until further orders.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-state movement of passengers and transportation of essential / nonessential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements,” a notification issued by chief secretary Jishnu Barua, who is also chairman of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), stated here.

The movement of goods and persons including frontline workers in connection with Covid-19 related duties will be allowed to travel on production of valid documents.

The movement in connection with maintaining the supply chain of medicines, movement of goods shall continue uninterrupted.

The movement of officials and persons, both government and private involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay & account office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport (air/railways/buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, lCD etc.), disaster management and related services, IMD, CWC, water resources department, PHE, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services will be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card. The order said.

The movement of judicial officers / officials of courts of Assam will be allowed to travel on production of valid identity cards.

The movement of pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services will be allowed to travel, the order said.

The movement of persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs will be allowed to travel on production of valid tickets.

The movement of officers/officials related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post will be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card.

The movement of electronic, print media and government servants handling media issues will be allowed to travel on production of valid identity cards.

The movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essentials, including shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder; pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment; banks, insurance offices and ATMs will be allowed to travel.

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services; delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce will be allowed to travel.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services will be allowed to travel, the order said.

Cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, manufacturing units of essential commodities, production units or services, which require continuous process will be allowed to travel.

The movement of persons who are going for Covid-19 vaccination, ll the officials/persons entrusted with election related works either by government authorities or by private enterprises or by the authorities of any political party or contesting candidate on production of a valid identity card/ engagement letter / appointment order / work order will be allowed to travel.

The movement of all the employees / persons involved in operations related to forestry under the environment & forest department will be allowed to travel on production of valid identity cards.

The movement related to supply and maintenance of agricultural implements, movement related to essential items supply from and to FCI establishments, transportation of all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support services; movement of air traffic, railway passenger and goods trains shall continue to operate, movement of government / semi government officers in the rank of deputy secretary and above and senior executives in non-government sector along with their key support staff for emergency and essential works will be allowed to travel.

The movement related to medical, last rite emergencies or any other movement will be allowed on the production of a written permission from the jurisdictional deputy commissioner of the originating district, the order added.