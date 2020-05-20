Ban on inter-state movement to continue: Meghalaya Govt

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, May 19: Meghalaya government has decided not to allow inter-state movement till the national lockdown to combat against COVID-19 ends.

This came after the Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, citing that the lockdown measures in place since March 24 have helped considerably in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also stated that the inter-state movement of vehicles and buses will be allowed with mutual consent of the concerned states/UTs.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that the state government is in line with Centre’s decision for extending the lockdown till May 31. “The state is working out on what we can do as per protocols,” he said.

On inter-state movement, Tynsong however said this would depend on the states even though the MHA has allowed.

“But from the government side, we have decided that till May 31, we will not allow inter-state movement except for transportation of essential commodities,” he said.

According to him, strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) have to be followed for drivers and vehicles carrying essential goods into the state.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya has moved to orange zone after the lone COVID-19 positive patient was tested negative twice. All the other 10 districts fall under green zone.

“We don’t have active positive cases now, and the last positive patient has tested negative,” Tynsong said. The announcement was made on Monday after the 12th patient was tested negative for COVID-19. The first case was reported on April 13.