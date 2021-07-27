Tuesday, July 27
Ban on public entry continues in BTC Secretariat  

HT Correspondent  

KOKRAJHAR, July 26: The suspension of entry of the general public continues in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat and BTC Legislative Assembly due to the increasing Covid-19 positivity cases among the officials and employees of the BTC Secretariat. A total of 22 officers and employees of the BTC Secretariat and BTCLA have been detected to be Covid positive till Sunday. Accordingly, BTC principal secretary Shantanu P Gotmare issued a notification for suspension of entry of the general public inside the BTC Secretariat and Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA). 

Notably, the BTC administration had issued first notification of general public’s entry suspension on July 15 with effect from July 16 for a week and later, on July 24 had issued another notification for prohibition of the general public’s entry in the BTC Secretariat and BTCLA complex. 

