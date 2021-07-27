Ban on public entry continues in BTC Secretariat  

KOKRAJHAR, July 26: The suspension of entry of the general public continues in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat and BTC Legislative Assembly due to the increasing Covid-19 positivity cases among the officials and employees of the BTC Secretariat. A total of 22 officers and employees of the BTC Secretariat and BTCLA have been detected to be Covid positive till Sunday. Accordingly, BTC principal secretary Shantanu P Gotmare issued a notification for suspension of entry of the general public inside the BTC Secretariat and Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA).