Banargaon locals allege massive corruption in road construction

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 13: Citizens from the greater Banargaon area have alleged massive corruption in construction of the Kokrajhar Ramfalbill (KR) road in Kokrajhar.

People from the greater Banargaon area have protested against the dismal construction of the KR Road via Banargaon in Kokrajhar.

The road was constructed a few months ago under the SOPD scheme of 2019-20 and was constructed by AGH construction private limited in Guwahati.

The 18 km road used for communicating Ramfalbill, Serfanguri and Patgaon in Kokrajhar was constructed at the expense of Rs. 4.25 crore.

The citizens demanded immediate repair of the road and warned of agitation against concerned authorities upon failing to meet their demand.