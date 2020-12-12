Bandh for bifurcation of Dima Hasao on Dec 14

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF) has called for a dawn-to-dusk (5 am to 5 pm) bandh on December 14 demanding immediate bifurcation of Dima Hasao district (erstwhile North Cachar Hills district).

The IPF also demanded a separate Autonomous Council under the provisions 1. (3)(c) and 2.(1) of Articles 244(2) and 275(1) of Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

“The IPF has been demanding bifurcation of the district with separate Autonomous Councils- one for the Dimasa and the other for the indigenous non-Dimasa communities soon after the renaming of the district as Dima Hasao in 2009, which turned all the Indigenous communities of the district into strangers in their ancestral land,” a statement of the IPF here said.

The Task Force headed by former chief secretary PP Verma constituted by the state government to examine the recommendations of the group of ministers, had submitted its report way back in 2011 with the recommendations for setting up of a separate district and separate autonomous district councils for both the Dimasa and non-Dimasa communities of the hill district.

However, after the lapse of nine years from submission of the report, the recommendations are yet to be implemented.

The IPF also threatened to call for an indefinite bandh if the state government doesn’t pay attention to its demands.