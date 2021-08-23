Bank robbery bid foiled in Kokrajhar, 3 shot dead

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 22: Police foiled an attempt to rob a nationalised bank and shot dead three dacoits at Bhotgaon Chengmari near Allahabad Bank in Kokrajhar in the early hours of Sunday.

A similar attempt of robbing the same branch was foiled three months back.

“A gang of six dacoits was planning to loot the Bhotgaon branch of Allahabad Bank. The police intercepted them at Chengmari near Bhotgaon at around 2:30 am,” additional DGP LR Bishnoi told reporters here.

“The gang allegedly opened fire on the security personnel on being intercepted, and in retaliatory firing by the police, three dacoits were injured,” Bishnoi said.

However, three other members of the gang managed to escape.

The injured dacoits were taken to an RNB Civil Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.



Three slain dacoits are Sirajdullah Sheik (26) of South Salmara, Aminul Sheik (27) of Goalpara and Monirul Sheik (29) of Goalpara.

Two 7.65 pistols, two magazines, eight live ammunition, six empty cartridges, three mobile handset, Oxygen cylinder, LPG cylinder, iron rod cutter, dao, rubber pipes, a bike and an auto rickshaw were recovered from the gang.

“Investigation is on into the incident,” Kokrajhar SP Prateek Thube said.

“The operation was on till late night to flush out the rest of the dacoits,” director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the efforts of the police in preventing the bank robbery.

“A robbery gang was neutralised by Assam Police in Kokrajhar. This prevented a big bank robbery,” Sarma tweeted.

Sarma also appreciated the police for nabbing 15 alleged Taliban supporters on Saturday from different parts of the state.

“Assam has to be crime-free. Murder, violence, hatred – these all have to be eliminated from the state. And we will continue to work till we achieve our goal,” he added.

The death toll in purported police encounters in the state rose to 20 with this incident, while 31 persons were injured as they allegedly attempted to escape from custody since the new BJP-led government under Sarma assumed charge in May.

Sarma’s government is under fire from the Opposition parties and rights activists for the rising number of people being killed in police bullets.

However, the chief minister has maintained that the state police have ‘full operational liberty’ to fight criminals within the ambit of the law.