Banned RPF calls for cohesive efforts to win against Covid-19

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Sept 25: Proscribed Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the political wing of the banned People’s Liberation Army, (PLA) on occasion of its 42nd Raising Day which falls on September 25, appreciates and conveys its gratitude to all the frontline warriors of COVID-19 battling against the pandemic selflessly. It also called for cohesive efforts of all for winning the battle against this deadly virus.

The President of the RPF, in a statement said that tackling and bringing the contagion under control is the first and foremost priority for mankind in this hour as in this Pandemic around 10 lac people have been killed and more than 3.1 crore people have been infected by the virus across the world.

In Manipur too, many people have been killed and infected by the virus apart from completely derailing socio-economic life of the whole State.

Yet, we are unable to contain the disease effectively, everyone is aware of the major factors responsible for widespread transmission of the virus in Manipur. .

Demanding a sovereign state, the RPF stated that for the last 70 years since India forcibly annexed Manipur on October 15, 1949, people have been leading a miserable life in the face of myriad colonial repressive policies of the government.

China’s Wuhan where the deadly virus surfaced for the first time in the 3rd week of December 20119 has already returned to normalcy because Chinese people have effectively controlled any further transmission of the virus.

But for Manipur, being backward in most aspects of development, a very grave situation may emerge in the society if the COVID-19 pandemic lingers longer in the State and such a grave situation may produce serious repercussions in future. So we must all concentrate on controlling the virus with the best efforts of the health care workers, police, media persons, transporters, NGOs, CSOs, local clubs, student bodies and volunteers.

The RPF also called for the augmentation of health care facilities, requisition of more health workers, creation of conducive atmosphere for education, restoration of art & culture and sports activities to normalcy, initiation of welfare schemes for workers and peasants, introduction of effective mechanism to check criminal activities, promotion of trade and commerce (including cross-border trade) etc. winning the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.