Barak Valley to be Developed in Faster Pace: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dedicated the Cath Lab of Silchar Medical College and Hospital to the service of the people. He also inaugurated a 50 bedded resident doctors’ hostel at the hospital on Friday.

It may be noted that the Cath Lab established at the cost of Rs 5.39 crore in the department of Cardiology will be helpful for treatment of patients with cardiac diseases with the facility like angioplasty. The residents doctors’ hostel built at the cost of Rs 7.05 crore will fulfill the long pending needs of the on duty resident doctors of SMCH.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that for the people of Barak Valley it is an important day.

With the addition of Cath Lab facility and resident doctors’ hostel, the medical service of Barak Valley will become more accessible, affordable and advanced. The patients with cardiac issues will now be able to get state of the art treatment here in Barak Valley without having to go to any far off places. He also said that works are going on in full swing to build another 500 bedded enclosure in SMCH premises which will help the SMCH towards its capacity upgradation.

The chief minister also said that land has already been allotted for setting up a dental college, work for which will start this year itself.

Stating the state government’s commitment to the fast paced development of Barak Valley, the chief minister said that his government has taken several steps for the development of education, health, and communication of the valley. He said that for the capacity expansion of the airport of Silchar, the land of Dulu tea garden has been earmarked. A decision to this effect will be taken in the next cabinet. He also said that for the attraction of the tourists a Safari Zoo will be set up in Barak. He also sought cooperation from all sections of the people of Barak Valley to expedite its development.

Ministers Parimal Suklabaidya, Ashok Singhal, MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, MLAs Koushik Roy, Dipayan Chakraborty, Karimuddin Barbhuyan, principal, SMCH, faculty members and a host of the dignitaries were present on the occasion.