Barber dies in mysterious situation in Nagaon, murder suspected

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 20: Sensation prevailed at Nagaon on Wednesday following a mysterious death of a barber near at Nagaon Chalchali area under Haiborgaon police Outpost on Tuesday evening.

Sources claimed that the barber named Anand Mohan Thakur on Tuesday evening was discussing something with his neighbouring shopkeeper Rosan Ali in front of his salon near at Nagaon Chalchali bazaar. Amidst their discussion, barber Thakur due to mysterious reason fell down to the street.

Being informed, the victim’s brother Subhash Thakur rushed to the spot and immediately brought him to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital. But doctor on duty in the hospital declared him brought dead, the sources said.

Tuning the incident in other hand, the victim’s brother along with a huge mob from his community went on a rampage and staged a strong protest against the incident. The victim’s brother also filed an FIR in Haiborgaon Outpost claiming it as a pre-planned murder by the shopkeeper, Rosan Ali, sources added.

During the protest, the mob demanded capital punishment against the murderer.

On the other hand, soon after the incident, the accused shopkeeper Rosan Ali is absconding till filing of this report, sources added further.