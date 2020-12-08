Barpeta scribes awarded

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Dec 7: Prominent journalists of Barpeta, Dwijen Das and Navjit Das have been awarded the “Parag Kumar Das Smriti” award on December 6 last during an award ceremony held at the Barpeta Road Sahitya Sabha Bhawan.

Barpeta deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters) Madan Kalita presented the award to journalist Dwijen Das, a staff reporter of the Asomiya Khabar, and photojournalist in the Dainik Asom, The Assam Tribune and Ajir Asom newspaper since 1983.

Notably, Das also took part in the Assam agitation at the forefront of the movement in Barpeta. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar Mishra awarded Navjit Das, a senior journalist in Dainik Assam, Nilachal, Amarjyoti, Saptah Darpan, Deobar, Prahari, Asomiya Protidin, etc for over 19 years. Additionally, Dr Dayananda Pathak was also awarded the Dr Banikanta Kakati award. Notably, the event was organized by Krishti Pathar Literary, social and cultural organization under the auspices of chief secretary Mahananda Sarkar Dutt.