Base laid for Karbi Hemtun at Hojai

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Aug 5: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang laid the base for construction of Karbi Hemtun at Ranjit Hanse village in Dongki near Don Bosco School in Hojai district on Wednesday.

The Karbi Hemtun will be constructed under CEM’s Special Package 2020-2021.

The estimated cost of the G+2 building is Rs. 2 crore and will be completed within a year.

Ronghang visited the village in 2018 and promised to build a guest house for Karbi’s visiting from other districts, particularly from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Ronghang was accompanied by MP Horen Sing Bey, EMs Mongalsing Timung, Amarsing Tisso and Lunsing Teron, MAC Dorsing Ronghang, Richard Tokbi and Ramsing Timung and chairman of Dongkamukam Municipal Board, Telisram Ronghang. It may be mentioned that Karbi Community has a considerable population in Hojai district.