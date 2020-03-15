Base of Karbi Bhawan laid at Biswanath

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 15: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said that KAAC will try everything to help the Karbi people living in the plains to ease their problems.

He was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of a hostel cum Karbi Bhawan at Falfali in Biswanath Chariali in Biswanath district on Sunday.

“Previously when I came here I found there are many Karbis living here and saw that the Karbi hostel building is incomplete. I discussed the matter with the MP Horen Sing Bey and decided that KAAC will undertake the construction through Special Package,” Ronghang said.

“There will also be a guest house. The Karbis coming from Arunachal Pradesh, Silchar, Morigoan and other places can stay. The boundary wall and gate will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh. Rs. 6 lakh is provided for a well and pump and for electrification Rs. 12 lakh is granted,” he said.

“Thong Nokbe (Karbi legendary hero) statue will be installed with an estimated cost of Rs. 20 lakh. All these projects will cost a total of Rs 7 crore. We will monitor them continuously and complete it within 1 year,” he added.

The CEM laid the foundation stone in presence of MP Horen Sing Bey, EM Amar Sing Tisso, Prodip Rongpi, Mangal Sing Timung and Khansing Rongpi, MACs Prabhat Taro, Ramsing Timung and locals.

Later he attended Nirep Karbi Armu Chingrum Amei (NKACA) at Kati Terangpi ME School Achatai, in Jonsi Terang village at Biswanath Chariali.

At the Amei the CEM and MP Bey called for unity among the Karbis of the hills and plains. The CEM said he will appeal to the state government and request the local MLA for assistance in solving the problem of the Karbis.