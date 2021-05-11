Basugaon ward no. 3 declared containment zone

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 10: Eight more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Basugaon town on Monday. This development led Chirang deputy commissioner and DDMA chairman Gautam Talukdar to declare one more area of Basugaon town namely ward no. 3, Thana road, Thuribari under Basugaon police station as a containment zone in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and prevention of further spread of Covid-19 to other places.

This order was made under the regulations “The Assam Covid-19 Regulations, 2020” and the order has been made effective from 4 PM of May 10, 2021 for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to rise within the Basugaon town area. Earlier on May 8, the district administration had to declare Basugaon Goglapara as a containment zone.

The declared containment zone was bounded by Basugaon Higher Secondary field in the north, ASEB road in the south, residence of Abani Kr. Nandi in the east and residence of Subhash Choudhury in the west.

The circle officer of Sidli Revenue Circle was directed to seal the area immediately for prohibiting any unauthorised persons’ entry and exit, including movement of vehicles into the notified containment zone till the area is declared safe as per guidelines of ministry of health & family welfare, Government of India.

He also through the order directed the residents of that area to strictly follow all statutory and other directions regarding maintenance of social distancing, wearing of masks, frequent cleaning of hand and use of hand sanitisers.

“Any violation of this order will attract action under the provision of “The Assam Covid-19 Regulations, 2020”, “The Disaster Management Act, 2005”, “The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other relevant laws in force,” the order further said.