BCPL Bags National Award

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 1: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has bagged the prestigious ‘Golden Bird National Award 2021-22’ in Gold Award on ‘Best HR Response towards Pandemic’ in polymer industry. There was stiff competition in the category where companies like NPTC, Hindalco Industries Limited, Welsum India Limited, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, HPCL, ONGC, Meinhardt EPCM India Pvt. Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints and Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages participated in the presentation along with BCPL .