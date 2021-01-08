BCPL celebrates 14th Foundation Day in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 8: The 14th Foundation Day of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited was celebrated in the Administrative Building, BCPL Petrochemical Complex at Dibrugarh on Friday. Reep Hazarika, managing director, BCPL graced the occasion as chief guest.

Prithiviraj Das, Director (Finance); RK Singh, chief operating officer along with senior officials and employees were present on the occasion. A total of 41 employees of BCPL were also felicitated by the Managing Director on the occasion.

BCPL took up a slew of activities to mark the occasion including a cultural procession from BCPL Township to Administrative Building, Dibrugarh.

A wall art at the administrative gate was also inaugurated by managing director BCPL along with an eco-hut in the premises of the BCPL complex and the first issue of BCPL house journal entitled SRIJAN.

Additionally, a cleanliness drive was also organised in the Bogibeel bridge to create awareness on Swachhta Abhiyaan and the first edition of quiz competition namely Inquisive Pro 1.0 was organised for the employees on January 7 last.