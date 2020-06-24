BDCSC new committee formed

HT Correspondent

BISWANTH CHARIALI, June 24: The new organising committee of the Biswanath District Children’s Science Congress (BDCSC), 2020 was constituted on June 23 at a meeting held in the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Manoranjan Payeng while Ripunjoy Bordoloi, Science Teacher of Chengamari HS explained the objectives. The new committee included Biswanath DC Dhrubajyoti Das as president, Prabhat Chandra Das, Inspector of Schools, Sonitpur as vice president and Rana Prasad Hazarika as the working president.