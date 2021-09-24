Benefits of govt schemes must reach grass-root: Centre   

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 23: “The Developmental schemes of the Central Government must reach to the grass-root level,” said Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union minister of state for Panchayti Raj.

Delivering the keynote address in the National Level Orientation Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2021 for North Eastern States (Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas) organised here on Thursday, he said that Gram Panchayats are working hard for the betterment of the rural population of the country.

He mentioned that women self help groups are working efficiently in the Northeast zone. He urged the participants to include more women in Gram Sabhas so that they can highlight their problems and take benefits of the government schemes.

Patil also emphasised on the proper dissemination of information of developmental schemes so that the rural masses could be well aware of the benefits of the schemes.

The People’s Plan Campaign titled ‘Sabki Yojna Sabka Vikas’ was launched for inclusive and holistic preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). The objectives of ‘Sabki Yojna Sabka Vikas’ broadly include strengthening of elected representatives and Self Help Groups,

The day-long workshop was organised by NIRDPR-NERC, Guwahati in collaboration with Panchayati Raj Ministry. The workshop was attended by participants from eight North Eastern states who shared their experiences of People’s Plan Campaign 2020.

