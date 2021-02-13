Bengali version of ‘Ekti Ochena Nodir Opare’ released

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Vicky Publishers, one of the wings of Byatikram group is set to release a book titled “Ekti Ochena Nodir Opare” originally written in Assamese language by Hridayananda Mahanta and translated into Bengali language by Dr Sudipa Bhattacharjee.

The book launch event was graced with the presence of many renowned personalities such as Sahitya Akademi Awardee Jayanta Madhab Bora, Assam Publication Board secretary Pramod Kalita, DIGP Parta Sarathi Mahanta, writer & editor of Nandini Magazine Maini Mahanta, veteran actor & dancer Madhurima Choudhury, Manikuntala Bhattacharya, Malabika Bora, Dr Sangita Kakati, Juna Rajkumari, Saumitro Jogi Nath, and many others.