Besides voting, people should keep vigil on the works of govt: CM

Sonowal visits Nalbari; inaugurates and lays foundations of several projects

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, Nov 9: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Kshetra to be built under State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) at Nalbari on Monday.

During his day long visit to the district, Sonowal also laid the foundation stone of Purva Bharati Auditorium to be constructed by the Housefed at Sarihotoli in Nalbari. He at the same time, inaugurated a guest house built under untied fund at the premises of Hari Mandir and a new road of Sri Sri Durga Mandir-Maltupara of Bornadi built under Asom Darshan.

Sonowal also inaugurated a stage of Sri Sri Ganesh Devalaya of Bornadi area and inaugurated the work of widening and beautification of a connecting road of Ganesh Mandir and Hari mandir.

Chief minister Sonowal also inaugurated the development work of Mukunda Kakoti bus stand in Nalbari.

Speaking at a programme held at the premises of Hari Mandir, Sonowal said that he has special feeling for Nalbari. Therefore, in the last few years he has made several visits to the district. Stating that Nalbari is very rich academically and intellectually, Sonowal said that in order to make Assam one of the top performing states of the country, people of Nalbari will have to play proactive role. Sonowal also said that in order to make the people of Assam strong, his government has taken a number of initiatives. Allotting land pattas to one lakh 10 thousand landless indigenous people, his government has protected and safeguarded the people’s rights on their lands.

Sonowal also said that the duty of citizens is not only limited to forming government, as he called upon the people to keep vigilant on the activities of the government. He at the same time urged upon the people to extend full cooperation to all the steps that the government has been taking to wipe out corruption from governance.

He also said that under Abhinandan scheme steps were taken for providing government subsidy to the students for taking educational loan.

Sonowal also said that for the academic development of the schools at tea garden areas, contrary to previous Stategovernment which virtually did nothing, the present State government took step for setting up of 119 model high schools at tea garden areas. Stating that the state has marched ahead in all fields like science and technology, education, agriculture, sports etc.

Sonowal said that in the coming days if the cooperation of the people of the state continues, his government would surely become successful in getting a breakthrough in making Assam one of the top five best performing states of the nation.

Industry and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MLA Nalbari Ashok Sharma, MLA Borkhetri Narayan Deka, Chairman Assam Tourism Development Corporation Jayanta Mallah Baruah and a host of other dignitaries were present at the meetings that the chief minister addressed during his visit.