Best Places in Guwahati For Outdoor Date

If you are talking about an outdoor date in Guwahati, there are various places to visit in Guwahati for Couples.

1. If you need some peaceful time with your partner then you can visit Parks like Dighalipukhuri, Shradhanjali Kanan, Zoo and Shankardev Kalakshetra

2. If you want to visit temples then go to Kamakhya Temple or the Balaji Temple.

3. You can spend a peaceful evening at Gandhi Mandap or Kharghuli Sector 1.

4. If you are planning for the whole day, then you visit Accoland Water Park, Dreamland Water Park, or Brahmaputra Jungle Resort.

5. You can enjoy scenic beauty at Chandrapur, Chandubi Lake and Deepor Bil.

6. You can get the best view of the city at Navagraha Hills and Kamakhya Hills.

7. Nongpoh and Umiam Lake is the best destination if you are looking for a long drive and photoshoot.

8. Visit Ujanbazar Ghat to enjoy sunset.