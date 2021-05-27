Bhaba Das Foundation distributes masks, sanitisers at Gauhati Press Club 

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, May 26: Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation in association with Health City Hospital distributed masks and sanitisers among journalists at Gauhati Press Club on Wednesday.

As part of the programme, 200 N95 masks and 200 bottles of hand sanitisers were distributed among the journalists.

Attending the event, Health City Hospital superintendent Dr. Hemjit Talukdar and facility director Paragjyoti Dutta said Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation and Health City Hospital have been involved in various social service activities since their inception.

They also lauded the journalists for playing a key role in the fight against Covid-19.

The event was also attended by GPC vice president Dhaniram Kalita, general secretary Sanjoy Roy, assistant general secretary Manisa Kalita, cultural secretary Pallabi Bora and other office-bearers.