Bhabesh Kalita new Assam BJP chief

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: The BJP on Saturday named Bhabesh Kalita as the president of its Assam unit.

The appointment was made by BJP national president JP Nadda and came into immediate effect, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

Kalita, an MLA from Rangia constituency, will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a minister in the newly-formed government in the state led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP had won the recently held assembly polls in Assam.

Kalita was a minister of state during the Sarbananda Sonowal government and was in charge of the elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Ranjeet Dass was inducted to the cabinet as minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Panchayat and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Kalita for his appointment.

“Congratulations to @Bhabesh_KalitaR on being appointed as @BJP4Assam State President. His dedication towards development of Assam is exemplary. Wish him the very best. Under his able leadership, #BJP will reach new heights in #Assam,” Sarma tweeted.

 

