Bharat Benz AC bus for cancer patients in Mumbai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Following up on the announcement made by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the flagging off programme of 20 Bharat Benz buses held at Assam Administrative Staff College on November 6, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has donated a fully air conditioned Bharat Benz bus for transporting cancer patients from Assam Bhawan Mumbai to Tata Memorial Hospital and other cancer treatment centres located in Mumbai.

In view of large number of cancer patients from the state visiting Mumbai for advanced oncological treatment, Sonowal had asked the ASTC to start bus service in Mumbai for facilitating their conveyance from Assam Bhawan to hospital.

The bus service inaugurated on Wednesday, by ASTC chairman Ashok Kumar Bhattarai in presence of the members of Assam Association led by its president Dr. Jyotirmoy Das and cancer patients undergoing treatment along with the officers and staff of Assam Bhawan Mumbai, will be run free of cost and maintained and sponsored by Deepsikha Foundation.