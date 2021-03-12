Bhattadev University building suffers cracks, students fear threat

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, March 11: The students of Bajali based Bhattadev University are allegedly facing a serious threat as the science building, one of the old structures of the campus, has developed multiple cracks in the walls and it has been feared that the building may collapse at any moment. This was disclosed by the students of the university.

Despite the poor state of the building, the authority is still using this building for classes. Thousands of students attend classes daily in the building, which was constructed after the establishment of Bajali College, now upgraded to Bhattadev University. Bajali College was established in 1955.

The north-eastern region being an earthquake-prone area, students fear that the building may collapse due to earthquake tremors. Parents and guardians have also expressed concern.

A student said to this correspondent, “A healthy learning environment in a university is only possible when students and teachers are provided with adequate facilities, not just related to teaching and learning, but also safe and sound infrastructure. The building of the Science block is not safe for students.” The students of Bhattadev University have requested the Assam government and authorities concerned to take steps to repair the building.