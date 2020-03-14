Bhubaneswar, Biswajit, Ajit set to become elder

Scribe Atanu Bhuyan fails to turn up to file papers for RS polls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 13: As the deadline for filing nominations for Rajya Sabha elections ended at 3 pm on Friday, it has been confirmed that all the three candidates who filed nominations are likely to be announced elected unopposed in a day or two.

While Bhubaneswar Kalita and Biswajit Daimary filed nomination papers from BJP, AGP and BPF coalition, senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan filed nomination as a common candidate of Congress and AIUDF.

It was speculated that journalist Atanu Bhuyan would contest for the third seat but he did not turn up for filing nomination papers. Therefore, all the three candidates are likely to taste victory in the elections.

The elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats will take place on March 26.

Bhuyan filed his nominations at Assam Legislative Assembly. He was accompanied by former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora.

The Congress and the AIUDF declared their support for senior journalist Ajit Bhuyan at a media conference on Wednesday. Bhuyan is representing both the parties as a common candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

“Ajit Bhuyan has filed the nomination being the common candidate for Congress and AIUDF. As Tarun Gogoi said earlier, our alliance will continue after 2021 elections, and I support and agree with him. We, the anti-CAA protesters from Assam have come together as a family for a reason and I believe BJP won’t dare to put up any candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat,” said AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

“I have already said that my victory is confirmed. Only the formalities have remained. I have taken Rajya Sabha elections as a part of anti-CAA movement,” Bhuyan said.

Reaffirming the amity between Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), AIUDF chief Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal has said that the alliance between the two parties would remain forever.

“Not only for 2021, our alliance will continue after that,” said Ajmal.