Bhupen, Gaurav give grand alliance push with AIUDF

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, Aug 29: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi had a meeting with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) general secretary Aminul Islam at circuit house here on Saturday night.

The meeting is significant in view of the upcoming by-election to be conducted in five assembly constituencies at the end of this year.

“We had some discussions on the Grand Alliance,” Bhupen Kumar Borah told reporters after the meeting.

Bora indicated that the Congress may go for alliance with Akhil Gogoi led ‘Raijor Dal’ for the upcoming by elections.

“However, the high command will take the final decision on forging an alliance with Raijor Dal,” Borah said.

AIUDF general secretary and MLA Aminul Islam said they would go alone in the upcoming by poll if the Congress breaks alliance with the AIUDF.

“We didn’t form the party depending on the Congress. There is no issue if they break their alliance with us,” he added.