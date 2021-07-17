Bhuragaon rape: Patha DNA sample matches with victim 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 16: The DNA of the rape and murder accused imam Sayed Ali alias Patha matched with the foreign DNA found in the 9-year-old victim girl, police revealed here on Friday.

The 65-year-old imam had murdered and raped the minor girl at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district. The body of the victim was recovered from a field at Balidonga on June 20.

“In the Bhuragaon rape case, we got a DNA match. We wish this new development could give succour & strength to the family members of the 9-year-old rape and murder victim,” Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said in a tweet.

Mahanta also stated that the biological specimen from the victim and the blood sample of the accused were sent to the forensic lab for testing.

“According to the report received on Thursday evening, the DNA of the accused is a match with the foreign DNA found in the victim,” the DGP tweeted.

A former ‘Imam’ (priest) of a mosque, Syed Ali has been accused of committing such heinous acts before.

The 9-year-old minor went to collect black berry for feeding her chick around 5 am when Patha had committed the crime.

The imam sustained injury in his leg when the police fired at him after he tried to escape from the custody of the police on June 27, when he was taken to the spot to remake the crime scene.

After he was released from the GMCH, the imam was again taken to the crime scene where he had then confessed to the crime.