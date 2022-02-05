Bhutan Consul General Calls On Mukhi

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Feb 4: Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, Jigme Thinley Namgyal met Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in Raj Bhavan on Friday and discussed with him a gamut of aspects ranging from trade, tourism, economy, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Consul General expressed his eagerness to strengthen Bhutan’s ties with Assam in the tourism sector. Bilateral relations and student exchange programmes between the Royal University of Bhutan and universities in Assam was also a topic that came up.

The Consul General was accompanied by Vice Consul Phurpa Tshering and Attache-Finance Ugyen Tshewang.