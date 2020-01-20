Bidai, Batha to join peace talks shortly

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 20: Hardcore NDFB-S leaders G Bidai and K Batha will join the peace process soon, NDFB president B Saoraigwra said here Monday. He was interacting with the media at Digli, 5 kilometres north of National Highway 31 C, on Monday.

“So far, 50 members of the outfit have already arrived and more cadres, who are in scattered in different places, would be joining us soon,” Saoraigwra said. On being asked if G Bidai and K Batha will also come to the talk tables, Saoraigwra said, “They will also arrive soon. There is no doubt in that.”

He further said the outfit has come overground to find a lasting solution to the decades-long Bodo issue. He said they signed the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre to take part in the peace talks.

“The new agreement should be a people’s agreement, which is inclusive and acceptable by all,” he said.

Speaking to reporters NDFB (S) general secretary B Feranga said, “We hope to find a solution to the Bodo issue through peace talks.”

“We want political rights for the Bodos,” he added. To accommodate the recently surrendered NDFB (S) cadres, a designated camp has been set up at Digli under Kokrajhar PS, (Bishmuri OP).

Recently, 50 members of the proscribed rebel outfit National Democratic Front of Boroland-Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) have reportedly returned to India from Myanmar to join the peace process with the Central government. While 27 rebels of the NDFB (S) returned to Assam from its camps in Myanmar, two top leaders of the outfit B Bidai and K Batha did not return.