Biennial Conference Of BPC On March 9

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Feb 17: The Bakaliaghat Press Club (BPC) is going to hold its biennial conference on March 9 at Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School premises. Secretary of BPC & Reception Committee (RC), Lambudar Bora informed the media through a press communique.

The press club has formed an RC recently for the grand success of the conference. The press club decided to start three awards. The awards are Jamunapariya Award in memory of Baloram Hazarika, Inglong Aatur Award in memory of Subhash Das and Rural Journalist Award in memory of Sankar Dutta.

The jury panel committee nominated chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang for Jamunapariya Award, Jayamati Narzary, a renowned singer has been nominated for Inglong Aatur award and Narayan Baruah of Parokhowa has been nominated for Rural Journalist Award.

‘Sangtilanso’ a souvenir will be released on the occasion. The souvenir committee asked writers who want to publish their articles to send their articles before February 25.