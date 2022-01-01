Biennial Conference of Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti Held

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 31: Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS), the student wing of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KASS), Sivasagar district unit held its 3rd biennial conference at Banhgarh, Nazira recently. It was a two-day programme. Parashar Konwar, president, CMSS hoisted the flag in the Bhupen Bora Samannay Kshetra and Ritumoni Hazarika did the swahid tarpan to mark the inauguration of the conference. Bimal Bora, social worker planted trees, and Dhruba Bora, president of the reception committee, inaugurated the book fair held on the occasion.

The speech competition on ‘The role of students in the 21st century’, held in the memory of educationist Sitaram Borgohain, was inaugurated by Dr Bijay Krishna Chetia. Prof Tanmoyee Rani Neog, JB College, spoke on the participation of women in the anti-CAA movement in Assam. Dr Jitu Saikia of Gargaon College mediated the seminar on the role of youths in the formation of future society. Prof Samim Nashrin of JB College and Prof Panchanan Hazarika of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Model College of Kakopathar also deliberated upon the topic in the seminar.

The open session was addressed by noted poet and critic Kamal Kumar Tanti as an appointed speaker, Bitu Sonoal, general secretary, KASS, Kamal Kumar Medhi, vice president, Raijor Dal and Manash Konwar, president, CMSS central committee.

The cultural programme was inaugurated by artist Ankurmoni Saikia. A 51-member new committee was formed for the next two years with Parashar Konwar and Pallov Saikia as presidents, Simanta Gogoi and Karan Gogoi as executive presidents, and Manos Arandhra and Saurov Phukan as joint secretaries.