Biennial conference of Morigaon unit of ASJU

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Dec 27: The second biennial conference of Assam State Journalist Union was held at Pobitora hut Morigaon on Sunday. The union flag was hoisted by president Morigaon district committee Pradip Deka while floral tributes to the deceased journalist Parag Das was offered by Bubumoni Goswami. A seminar on ‘journalist and their responsibilities’ was also conducted by president Pradip Deka. While addressing the seminar, SP Morigaon Nanda Singh Borkala dwelt at length about the ethics of journalism. The conference also formed a panel committee to elect the new office bearers.