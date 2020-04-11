Big tea gardens yet to get permission to start their operations

Charaideo admin allows small tea growers to start plucking activity

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, April 10: The Charaideo district administration allowed the small tea growers to start their plucking activities with maximum fifty percent of workers from Friday.

In a meeting held at the office of the deputy commissioner on Thursday, it was also resolved that the bought leaf factories can also receive green leaves supplied by the small tea growers.

The meeting presided over by the deputy commissioner Palash Ranjan Gharphalia was attended by Jogen Mohan minister of state for revenue and disaster management (independent), Nabanita Handique legislator of Sonari, Anand Mishra superintendent of police of Charaideo and representatives of Charaideo district small tea growers association.

Permission has been accorded to the small tea growers to start plucking and to supply green leaves to the bought leaf factories but they have to strictly adhere to the principle of social distancing and other norms of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

“Further our teams will monitor the same on regular basis and if discrepancy is found the permission will be cancelled and also legal actions will be initiated. The bough leaf factories need to apply for permission and the same will be given after proper scrutiny,” said Gharphalia.

The permission is meant only for small tea growers and bought leaf factories. We still have not given any permission to big tea gardens to start their operations, Gharphalia added.

“The decision brought the much needed succour to us as due to the ongoing lockdown no plucking had taken place and the leaves are getting damaged with every passing day,” said Mohendra Phukan, secretary of Charaideo District Small Tea Growers Association.

“We have been asked to maintain proper hygiene and facilities for sanitisation in our gardens. The agents who supply green leaves needs to apply through us to the respective bought leaf factories with photos of the driver and helper of the vehicle. After that they will have to obtain a countersign of the factory manager and obtain a permission from the office of the deputy commissioner,” said Phukan.

According to Phukan, Charaideo district has nearly twelve thousand small tea growers and more than ten numbers of bough leaf factories.

In Golaghat, the district administration has called for an urgent meeting regarding garden matters in the conference room of the circuit house tomorrow. The administration has requested representatives of various tea bodies including North East Tea Association (NETA), Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) and All Adivasi Students Association (AASA) amongst the others.

The Dispur earlier made it clear that all the easing in curbs shall be with due permission of district authorities and as per accordance of health department norms of maintaining social distance to prevent community spreading of the Covid-19 infection possibility.

On the other hand as informed by Bidyananda Barkakoty, adviser of North East Tea Association (NETA) initiatives has also been undertaken by Darrang and Udalguri district administrations to resume the operation of tea gardens.

While the Udalguri district administration permitted the tea gardens to carry out skiffing operation and irrigation to avoid economic loss the administration in Darrang on the other hand has allowed the tea industries to operate including plantation with 50% workers, Barkakoty said.

However, the management of the tea gardens are asked to ensure the measures of social distancing, proper hygiene, hand washing and sanitisation. The managements are also asked to ensure compliance of all safety norms, Borkakoty added further.