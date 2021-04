Bihu workshop organized at Sootea

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT CORRESPONDENT

Biswanath Chariali, April 4: Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam is all set to organise a Bihu workshop on Bihu dance, Bihu naam and Dhol badan at Naduar Sangeet Vidyapeeth at Sootea under Biswanath from April 5 to 12, stated Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam CEO Moti Kumar Newar.

Bor Bihuwa Jayanta Sonowal and Bor Bihuwati Sangeeta Kakaty will impart training as experts. Interested candidates may contact Kanyaka Bahumukhi outlet at Sootea for further details.