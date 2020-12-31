Bill to abolish state-run madrassas passed in Assam Assembly

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to abolish all state-run madrassas by converting them to general schools amid a walkout by the opposition when their demand for sending the legislation to the Select Committee was rejected.

The bill proposes to abolish two existing acts – The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

“Glad that the Bill pertaining to repeal of Provincialisation of Madrassas has been passed, even as Assam Congress and AIUDF expectedly staged a walkout in Assembly. All Madrassas, being run under government, stand converted into regular educational institutes wef April 1, 2021,” state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

After education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned down the request of the Congress and the AIUDF members to send The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020 to a Select Committee to have a “proper discussion” on the issue, speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami placed the bill for voice vote.

After witnessing a noisy scene, the bill was passed with a majority. Members of all alliance partners of the BJP the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – supported the government move.

“I feel this is going to be a gift to the minority community. The students studying in those madrassas will hail the decision after 10 years,” Sarma said, replying to the opposition members’ objections.

As per the bill, all madrassas will be converted to upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with effect from April 1 next year with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Sarma has tabled the bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassas in the state on the first day of the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“We have introduced a bill whereby all madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madrassa will be established by the government in the future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in the education system,” Sarma told reporters after the bill was tabled in the assembly.

On December 14, Sarma had said that in order to facilitate a secular education system in Assam, the state government has decided to make ‘education secular’ and 198 high madrassas and 542 other madrassas in the state will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies.