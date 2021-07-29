Bimal Hojai elected as NCHAC deputy chairman 

HAFLONG, July 28: Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa, during a press meet informed that MAC from Hatikali constituency, Bimal Hojai has been unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in the council session on Tuesday. Reacting to various ensuing issues about the breaching of decorum in the council sessions by some members present, the MLA informed that she has written to the chairperson regarding sanctity of the house. “To maintain the highest tradition of parliamentary system and proper functioning of parliamentary democracy, it is very essential for the members of the council to observe a certain standard of conduct; both inside the house as well as outside it. Their behaviour should be such as to enhance the dignity of the house and its members in general,” she stated.