Bio-Methane plant being installed at NF Railway Central Hospital

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Northeast frontier Railway has taken up a number of projects for disposal of solid waste generated at railway terminals in an environment friendly manner. An Incinerator has been installed at the Mechanised Laundry at Kamakhya Coaching Depot. Bio-digester plants have also been installed in Guwahati and Maligaon considering the huge generation of bio-degradable waste in various railway establishment and colonies.

A Bio-methanation plant at the NF Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon is also under installation and planned to be commissioned shortly. The plant is being installed with an aim to contribute towards “Swachh Bharat Mission” and harnessing energy from waste. The proposed plant is designed and fabricated based on the CSIR-NIIST Technology.

The average Bio-gas generation per day will be 9.0 cubic metre for per plant of 50kg capacity and the total Bio-gas generation will be 18.0 cubic metres for 100kg plant which is equivalent to half LPG commercial cylinder and can be used for various purposes. Besides this, organised segregation of Multiple Solid Waste at 10 locations across NFR namely Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Lumding, Dimapur, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Silchar is already in operation.