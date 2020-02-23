Biplab Sarma to handover report to CM on Feb 25

Amit Shah directed Clause 6 panel to submit report to Assam Govt: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Putting an end to all speculations, the High Power Committee on implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord will submit its report to the state chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of the council of ministers here on February 25.

The High Power committee under Justice Biplab Sarma was set up by ministry of home affairs (MHA) on July 6 to study the issue of constitutional safeguard to the indigenous communities of the state under the Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord, which was signed on August 15, 1985.

The term of the committee was up to February 15. “The committee could not submit its report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now the Union Home Minister has directed the committee to submit its report before the chief minister on February 25,” finance minister and convenor of North East Development Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

“The chief minister will receive the report from the committee in the presence of all cabinet members and will forward it to the Union Home Minister,” Sarma told reporters.

The committee has already informed that it has prepared its report on February 10 but could not submit it in time as two members have to sign there, Sarma said.

“Union home minister assured us that after submission of the report, if there is something to discuss with the committee he will again invite them for talks,” Sarma said.

He further said that if the report is ok constitutionally and legally and the report fulfills the aspirations of the people of Assam then the state government will urge the Centre to implement it.

“But, if the report is required certain clarification or it needs to be deliberated further then we will do that. But I hope that the report will be fine and we will be able to implement it as early as possible,” Sarma also said.

The committee has, reportedly, recommended that two-third seats in the Assam Assembly should be reserved for the indigenous people of the state and 1951 should be the cut-off year to define the local population.

The committee has also suggested creation of a legislative council (Upper House) for Assam and introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to control the movement of people from outside the state.

Assam has witnessed widespread protests against the CAA. There has been a growing feeling among the indigenous people of the state that the newly enacted legislation will hurt their interests politically, culturally as well as socially.

The Assam Accord provides for detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who entered the country after 1971 and are living in the state, irrespective of their religion.