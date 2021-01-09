Bird flu alert: Assam bans broiler chicken from other states

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 8: Following the recent ingress of highly-pathogenic Bird flu Avian Influenza in the country, the state animal husbandry and veterinary department has imposed a temporary ban on entry of poultry.

The department has issued an order on Friday which states, “Governor of Assam is pleased to impose temporary ban on entry of poultry as a precautionary measure through western border of the state in interest of preventing escalation of the disease to Assam and other northeastern States.”

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders, it further stated.

Meanwhile, Assam State Zoo banned poultry meat following avian influenza outbreak.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has already alerted all the states and has asked them to take measures against the bird flu outbreak.

The zoo authorities have put a ban on the import of poultry concerning the outbreak after many states in the country reported outbreaks of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in poultry, crows and migratory birds.

The authorities have increased the monitoring in the premises for any kind of symptoms.

The ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has also set up a control room in New Delhi to keep watch on the situation and to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by the state authorities. It is to be mentioned that Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab stepped up surveillance and formed guidelines following the outbreak of the viral infection in neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Nagaland’s animal husbandry and veterinary services has directed all chief vigilance officers (CVOs) to issue ‘red alert’ notice to create awareness among the public about the risk of bird flu to the avian and human population.

In Tripura, the government has sounded alert to keep a strict vigil and watch out for any unusual mortality, sickness in birds.

Avian Influenza is a viral disease that is contagious and can spread from one bird to other bird and animals. The current bird flu outbreak comes few months after India on September 30, 2020, declared the country free from the disease.