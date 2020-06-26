Biren to consult central leaders to reallocate portfolios to 4 NPP MLAs

HT correspondent

IMPHAL, June 26: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced that he will be leaving Imphal for New Delhi in a day or two to consult the central leaders for consultation of reallocation of portfolios to the 4 rebel leaders of the coalition partner National People’s Party (NPP).

The announcement came a day after meeting Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma and Convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office on Thursday.

“To fulfill the directives of the two leaders, the portfolios would be reallocated to the 4 NPP MLAs in Manipur,” Biren said while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an inaugural function at Imphal on Friday.

Notably, the NPP leaders in the state including the deputy chief minister Y Joykumar resigned from the ministerships and withdrew their support to the BJP led government headed by the chief minister N Biren Singh on June 17. However, the unprecedented political crisis reducing the Biren ministry to a minority was averted with the well- coordinated efforts of two NEDA trouble shooters Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

To a question posed by a reporter, the chief minister admitted that the fluid political situation has almost been settled after eight days, after withdrawing support, the NPP on June 25 confirmed its return to the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress blamed the NPP, 3 BJP MLAs and an Independent MLA for enacting a short political drama by extending their support after being withdrawn supports to the Biren government. Congress Spokesperson and sitting MLA Khumukcham Joykishang during a press conference at Imphal on Friday that everyone had known who had played the political trick to pull down the Biren government.

He said that the general masses should teach lessons to those who tried their political mileage out of 8 daylong political crises in the state. Interestingly at the end, after the political drama, Biren government once again has been supported by 31 legislators in the state assembly.