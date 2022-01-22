Birth Anniversary of Netaji to be Observed in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 21: Like other years, this year too under the patronage of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Demow Regional Committee in association with the people of Demow, the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be observed in Demow Kali Mandir premises on January 23. The programme will be organised by following strict Covid protocols on that day, informed Rabindra Ghosh, president of the organising committee.