BISS conducts Triennial Adhivesan on Jan 10

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Jan 10: Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti (BISS) Barpeta District organised 3rd Triennial Adhivesan on January 10 at Sankardev Sishu Niketan located at Barpeta Road.

The adhivesan was addressed by Dr Subhajit Choudhury, assistant registrar, IIT Guwahati and Secretary BISS Assam.

He stated that the Bharatiya perspective always represents Bharatiya Sanskriti which in turn helps to shape and reshape the human as individual and society at large.

He further urged all the sections of the society to help to write and rewrite the Itihas of villages, customs, rituals, religious practice, knowledge of ethnic and traditional medicine, way of life, personalities involved in freedom struggle etc of the Barpeta district.

Later, secretary BISS Bhaskar Nath submitted the report of the activities taken up in the district. Dr Choudhury also announced the names of members of the reconstituted committee with Gaurikanta Barman as president, Prafulla Goswami as vice president, Somnath Talukdar as working president, Bhaskar Nath as secretary along with other portfolios of BISS Barpeta district.