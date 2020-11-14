Biswajit Daimary, Emmanuel Mushahary to join BJP on Nov 20

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 13: Two leaders of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary and MLA from Tamulpur constituency Emmanuel Mushahary will join the BJP on November 20, Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced here on Friday.

Daimary has already submitted his resignation letter to BPF president Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday, while Emmanuel Mushahary has left his party on Friday.

The resignation of both the senior leaders has emerged as a serious blow to Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF ahead of BTR elections.

Dass indicated that many other BPF leaders will join the BJP which will help the saffron party to achieve majority in the BTC.

“Biswajit Daimary and Emmanuel Mushahary will join BJP in a meeting at Tamulpur in Baksa district on November 20,” Dass said.

Dass was here to address two election rallies at Salakati and Fakiragrama in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

“We are not making any alliance with BPF. We have alliance with common people,” Dass said.

Meanwhile, state finance minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his confidence that the BJP would emerge as single largest party in the elections to 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“We are fighting the election alone. We are not in alliance with BPF,” Sarma said addressing two election meetings for BJP candidates Kabita Basumatary and Arup Kumar Dey at Salakati and Fakiragram constituencies in Kokrajhar district on Friday.

He charged BPF of indulging in massive corruption in implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes for welfare and development of people.

“Hagrama Mohilary has ruled the BTC for 17 years. But he had done nothing for welfare and development of people,” he said.

Targeting tribal affairs minister Chandan Brahma for his opposition on BTR Accord, Sarma said, “Chandan Brahma is not sardar of Assam to oppose inclusion of exclusion of villages into BTR.”

Sarma highlighted various developmental works and welfare schemes the BJP government has undertaken for the people of BTR.